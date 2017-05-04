Bankruptcy And You: Tips For Recovery And Reconstructing Credit

Filing for bankruptcy can be relieving and stressful, all at once. You will be forced to expose your financial life to outsiders and you will have to sift through all of your assets and obligations. But, you will also have the opportunity to get a fresh start, rid yourself of bill collectors and start rebuilding your credit. If you would like to make filing for personal bankruptcy much easier, simply follow the steps we present here.

Once you have filed for bankruptcy, you need to go over your finances and do your best to come up with a manageable budget. You want to do this so that you will not end up so deep in debt again that you will have to file for bankruptcy, again.

Make a detailed list. Every creditor and debt should be listed on your application. Even if your credit cards do not carry a balance at all, it should still be included. Loans for cars or recreational vehicles should also be included on your application. Full disclosure is imperative during this part of the bankruptcy process.

Do some research. There are two main types of personal bankruptcy - Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 will eliminate the majority of your debt while Chapter 13 restructures it to give you time to pay it off. Each one has different rules on what assets you are allowed to keep. So, ask a lot of questions before you decide which one is the best fit for your situation.

Before you file for bankruptcy, make sure that you sort out your taxes. When you file, the bankruptcy trustee will need to see your tax return from last year and possibly even your tax return from two years ago. If you have these documents ready, your bankruptcy attorney will be able to ensure that the whole bankruptcy process is carried out as quickly as possible.

Be extra vigilant about your spending habits until your hearing. Judges take a look at your entire financial picture. They even look at the things you are doing right now, to see if you are trying to take advantage of the system. Show that you are now on the right track financially.

Before you make a final decision to file for bankruptcy, look into all the options that are available to help your financial situation. If you are buried under credit card debt, it can help to check out a debt-consolidation, or home-equity loan if you qualify. You can also try negotiating smaller payments on your debt until, your finances are better in control. Bankruptcy is always an option, but if you can alleviate your problems in another way, you will be able to avoid a major hit to your credit history.

If you are getting sued and filing for bankruptcy, you may need to buy some time for the summary judgment to come through. If this is the case, pay a filing fee to buy some time. Mail a letter to the opposing side stating "I dispute the validity of this debt." That will buy you more time.

Many times, when a debtor files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, their home can be protected. This is because of the homestead exemption. This exemption can protect the home, if the debtor owes below a certain threshold. Laws concerning this exemption do vary between states. Be sure to consult with a bankruptcy attorney before, assuming your home is safe from liquidation.

After the completion of filing for bankruptcy, get to work reestablishing your credit score. Keep in mind that thirty-five percent of the credit score is calculated using payment history. Keep your payments on time, because you will have to battle the bankruptcy on your report for the next ten years.

Always hire an experienced bankruptcy attorney before filing for bankruptcy. Bankruptcy is a lengthy, stressful process. A good attorney can make the process as fast, and painless as possible. Opting to file for bankruptcy without first seeking legal advice from a good attorney, could result in your bankruptcy petition being thrown out of court by a judge.

See what your options are. Just because you stop receiving bills when you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, doesn't mean you are off the hook for paying them. Although you don't have to pay every bill if you cannot afford to, it is especially important to keep up with payments for any possessions you hope to keep, like your home and auto.

If you are facing a potential divorce, as well as, bankruptcy, carefully calculate which move you make first. You may benefit by waiting until after the divorce is filed so you will qualify for Chapter 7 instead of Chapter 13. This will keep you from being responsible for monthly payments that are associated with Chapter 13.

Stop using your credit card. If you are filing for bankruptcy, refrain from using your credit card a few months in advance. A court will, generally, frown upon any frivolous charges showing up on your personal bank statements. Try to keep in mind how your bank activity will appear to a judge.

File bankruptcy before time runs out to avoid harsh penalties. If you wait too long to file, you may be forced to pay fees through garnishments taken from your bank accounts, foreclosure or even through wages. Early filing can also help prevent extensive reviews of your bankruptcy filing qualifications that may disqualify you.

As you are no doubt aware, the decision to file for personal bankruptcy can be a difficult one. If you have resolved to take this step, however, you need to be familiar with the process, so that it will go as smoothly as possible for you. Remember the advice from this article and you will have a better outcome.