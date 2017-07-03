Find Out How Your Personal Finances Are Impacted

You owe it to yourself to become knowledgeable about your personal finances. You work hard for your money and spend a lot of time doing so. You can use the knowledge you have about your finances to help you reach whatever financial goal you have set out to achieve for yourself.

If you rent your home, make sure you get renters insurance to cover you in case of a loss, such as fire, wind damage and theft. Renters insurance is extremely inexpensive. If there is a natural disaster, the owner of your home is covered for their loss of property but you are not covered unless you have your own policy.

To find out where your money is going record all of your spending. For at least a month, write down every single time you spend money, and what you are spending the money on. After you have done this for the month, review your spending habits and make changes as necessary.

If you absolutely need a credit card, search for one that offers you rewards to gain an added personal finance benefit. Most cards offer rewards in various forms. The ones that can help you best are the ones that offer little to no fees. Simply pay your balance off in full each month and get the bonus.

Pay off your high interest credit cards first. Come up with a plan for how much money you can put towards your credit card debt each month. In addition to making the minimum payments on all your cards, throw the rest of your budgeted amount at the card with the highest balance. Then move on to the next highest balance and so on.

Keep track of debit card purchases. Always make a note on paper or your phone as soon as you swipe that card so that you do not forget. Debit cards are very convenient, but also make it easy to overspend a budget, and unless you keep a record it is way too easy to overdraw a bank account without realizing it.

When you need a loan to finance your real estate buying or selling, try to work with a portfolio lender. A portfolio lender is one that will retain ownership of your loan rather than resell it to third parties. They are superior lenders because they tend to offer more flexible financing and they develop a personal relationship with you.

You should start a savings account for emergencies only. Most people aren't in the habit of saving money and this is a great way to start a money saving habit. If you have a hard time saving money, have it direct deposited from your paycheck so you don't have to do it yourself.

Even in a world of online bank accounts, you should still be balancing your checkbook. It is so easy for things to get lost, or to not really know how much you have spent in any one month. Use your online checking information as a tool to sit down once a month and add up all your debits and credits the old fashioned way. You can catch errors and mistakes that are in your favor, as well as protect yourself from fraudulent charges and identity theft.

If you are trying to improve your credit score, consider finding a way to transfer debt to "invisible" locations. If you can pay a delinquent account off by borrowing from a friend or family member, your credit score will only reflect that you paid it off. If you go this route, make sure to sign something with your lender that gives them the power to take you to court should you fail to pay, for extra security.

One of the things that you can do with your money is to invest in a CD, or certificate of deposit. This investment will give you the choice of how much you want to invest with the time frame you desire, allowing you to take advantage of higher interest rates to boost your income.

When you are shopping for decorations for the holiday seasons it is always best to wait to buy them after the holiday. The retail stores always put them on sale the day after at insane savings. Sometimes you can save up to 90 percent on holiday items if you just wait!

Satisfaction is how you can begin to save money and get control of your financial situation. You have to know that saving and pinching those pennies is well worth the effort. Some people are simply addicted to spending and running up their credit limit. So stick with a savings plan and enjoy that feeling of satisfaction you get when you're looking at 5 digits.

There is currently a debate waging over whether you should save all your money or invest it instead. If in doubt, split up your efforts. Saving 70% and investing 30% is a smart move. You can make it an even smarter move by thoroughly vetting the place in which you will be investing your capital.

Avoid using "alternative financial services" as a substitute for traditional banking. This includes services such as rent-to-own stores and payday loans. These places extend credit at extremely high effective interest rates, which makes it very difficult to keep up with the payments. This ultimately means you will lose money in the form of fees (payday loans) or losing your equity in the property (rent-to-own).

Knowledge is power when it comes to personal finances. The more you know about money, the more likely you are to make good, sound financial decisions that will affect everything you do. Knowing about your money is a wise decision, it will help you now and in the future.