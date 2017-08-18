Personal Financing Suggestions Everyone Needs To Hear

Personal finance is about how to best spend your money so that you can still have some when you need it. It has to do with budgeting, spending and all the stuff in between. This article will give you many tips that you are sure to find useful.

Listen to logic, not emotion; keep calm and avoid making decisions due to panic or excessive excitement. Starting with small accounts can make it easier to keep emotions in check. If you keep your cool when making decisions, you will have an easier time following your initial plan consistently and meeting the goals you set for yourself.

Avoid buying new gadgets as soon as they come out. As we have all seen recently with some of the hottest new products, the price tends to come down within the first 6 months of release. Don't jump on the train to buy your new toy at release, and you'll save yourself a bundle.

Try using cash to pay for all of your purchases next week. When you buy goods with cash instead of plastic credits cards, it is easier to see exactly how much money you are parting with. Also, if you don't have a credit card on your person you can avoid impulse buys.

Each time you receive a check, the first thing you should do is put some of it in savings. It's too easy to spend now, and forget to save later. Knowing how much money is already used makes budgeting easier. There will be less temptation to spend it and more encouragement to save it.

A good rule of thumb for savings, is to put away 10% of your income each payday into a savings account. Make sure that you don't have a debit or credit card linked to this account, as it is too tempting to spend it if you find something you can't seem to live without.

Manage your finances at a bank that offers a free checking account. Even if the fees seem small, having a checking account that charges fees every month can drain hundreds of dollars a year from your account. Many banks and credit unions still offer a totally free checking account option.

If you work or go to school full time, try to bring lunch every day. Making a sandwich will save you 6 to 8 dollars on the food that you would buy if you went out to eat at lunch. Bring your lunch to work or school every day to avoid extra spending.

Don't fool yourself by thinking you can effectively manage your finances without a little effort, such as that involved in using a check register or balancing your checkbook. Keeping up with these useful tools requires only a minimum of time and energy and can save you from overblown overdraft fees and surcharges.

Get yourself a free checking account. Checking accounts these days charge an average of about $13.00 in monthly fees, and usually require a minimum balance to keep the account free. Switch to a no-fee account that requires no minimum balance and does not charge per transaction. Try smaller banks in your community, online-only banks or credit unions.

Be willing to substitute goods. For example, the canned tuna that is the store brand at my local grocery store has just about the same amount of meat, drained weight, as the Chicken of the Sea brand name cans of tuna. But it only costs half the price. That makes tuna surprise a lot cheaper.

"Reward" credit cards might not be a good deal. Unless you pay off your balance in full each month, the higher interest rates and fees on "reward" cards might offset the value of the rewards you earn. If you usually carry a balance, you'll save money by using a low-interest card instead.

When paying down your debt avoid unnecessary expenses such as credit monitoring services. You are able to attain a free credit report from each of the three credit reporting agencies each year. Apply the extra cash to your debt instead of paying a third party company to monitor your credit report.

If you're looking to take out a loan, make sure you shop around on interest rates, and let banks know if you've seen a better deal elsewhere. Banks are very competitive for business, despite often trying to seem intimidating and as though the customer is at their mercy. Turn the tables and make them compete to provide you with the best loan.

In conclusion, dealing with your finances the right way involves a little education. If you educate yourself on personal finance, you can prevent wasteful spending and make your money work for you. Take this information and use it to put yourself on track toward becoming financially stable and free from worry.