Tips To Help You Effectively Handle Your Individual Finances

With the economy being in as much turmoil as it is, it is important to have a good hand on your personal finances. It is important to be organized and to closely watch your expenditures or else you'll find yourself in debt before you know it. This article can help prevent that.

Make your home more eco-friendly by switching all the light bulbs in your house to compact fluorescent lights. They will save you money on your monthly power or energy bill and also last much longer than traditional bulbs, meaning you won't have to spend as much money, or time replacing them.

The stock market is in a dangerous state right now, so don't take any big investment risks unless you're willing to lose a lot of money. Any investment might seem like a good idea at first, but there are a lot of factors that affect stock prices and unless you're an expert, you won't see them coming.

When it comes to finances one of the most intelligent things to do is avoid credit card debt. Only spend the money if you actually have it. The typical ten percent interest rates on a credit card can cause charges to add up very quickly. If you find yourself already in debt, it is prudent to pay early and often overpay.

Don't assume you need to buy a used car. The demand for good, low mileage used cars has gone up in recent years. This means that the cost of these cars makes it hard to find a good deal. Used cars also carry higher interest rates. So take a look at the long term cost, compared to an entry level new car. It might be the smarter financial option.

If you are making use of credit cards to buy daily necessities such as food and gas, you need to re-evaluate your spending habits before you end up in financial ruin. Necessities and then savings should take priority when spending your money. If you continue to spend money you don't have, you're setting yourself for huge debt problems in the future.

If you have more than one credit card - cut it up. Don't use credit cards to spend money you don't have. This is the easiest way to find yourself waist deep in debt. If you do all of your shopping with cash, you won't be able to spend more than you have.

Contact your credit card company and have them lower the limit on your credit card. This helps you two fold. First, it keeps you from overextending yourself and spending more than you should. Second, it sends a message to the credit card company that you're being responsible by making sure you can't overextend yourself.

You should always try and avoid bad debt. Carrying a balance on a credit card is a good example of bad debt. Most credit cards have very high interest rates, which means a small purchase can end up costing you two or three times what it cost to begin with.

Never base a tax investment on current tax laws. Do not buy real estate if your turning a profit on it relies heavily on the current tax laws of your state. Tax laws are often subject to change. You do not want to find yourself out a lot of money just because you didn't properly plan ahead.

Buy breakfast cereal in the big plastic bags. They are usually located on the opposite side of the grocery isle from the boxed cereal. Compare the unit price and you'll see that the bagged cereal is much cheaper than the boxed version. It tastes essentially the same and a quick comparison of the labels will show you the ingredients are practically identical.

Why not open a credit card account that includes a rewards program? Select a card you can afford to pay off every month. Rewards cards offer incentives like cash back, airline miles, and other perks when you use it. Do some research to learn about which reward cards are available to you, and get the one that gives you the best bang for your buck.

Comb through your monthly budget and find things that you don't use or you use it so little that you don't get any benefit out of the money that you spend. In this way, you can save some money each and every month by canceling those services.

If you are having trouble making ends meet during the winter heating season, then apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). This program will pay some or even all heating expenses to eligible consumers during the winter heating season (generally November - April). All energy companies are required to participate, so find out more by going to your energy company's website.

In summary, there are some obvious ideas that have been tested over time, as well as some newer techniques that you may not have considered. Hopefully, as long as you follow what we suggest in this article, you can either get started with taking care of your own personal finance or improve on what you have already done.